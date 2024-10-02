Bumrah Regains Pole Position In Test Ranking; Jaiswal, Kohli Make Big Gains

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) India's fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has reclaimed his number one ranking in the Test bowlers' rankings, while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and talismanic batter Virat Kohli have made big gains in the batters' rankings.

Bumrah overtakes teammate and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to claim the pole position for just the second time on the back of his six scalps picked during India's recent seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in Kanpur to win series 2-0.

Ashwin claimed five wickets in Kanpur and is only one point behind Bumrah's rating of 870 points. In terms of batters, Jaiswal, who was adjudged Player of the Match against Bangladesh in Kanpur, reached a new career-high rating after jumping two places to third as a result of making 72 and 51 in the match.

Jaiswal is now only behind England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson in the Test batters' rankings. Meanwhile, Kohli is back inside the top 10 after he gained six places to move to sixth place following scores of 47 and 29 not out against Bangladesh.

Other movers in the bowlers' Test rankings include Mehidy Hasan (up four spots to 18th) and veteran spinner Shakib Al Hasan (up five places to 28th) and Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, reaching a new career-high rating to be at equal seventh place.

In terms of batters, in-form Sri Lanka right-hander Kamindu Mendis jumped five places to 11th position and reach a new career-high rating after scoring another century in the second Test of his side's recent series win over New Zealand.

Compatriots Dinesh Chandimal (up six spots to 20th) and Angelo Mathews (up four places to 23rd) also gain ground on the list for Test batters, while Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan (up two places to fifth) is the big mover on the Test all-rounder rankings as India's Ravindra Jadeja maintained his healthy lead on top.