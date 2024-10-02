Russian fighter aircraft pushes US F-16 aside from nuclear bomber

(MENAFN) The U.S. military has raised concerns following a recent encounter with a Russian fighter jet over neutral waters off the coast of Alaska, labeling the incident as "unprofessional." This altercation took place on September 23, as revealed by General Gregory Guillot, head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), in a statement on Monday. The incident unfolded when a U.S. aircraft was dispatched to intercept Russian military operating in the region.



General Guillot reported that NORAD aircraft executed a "safe and disciplined intercept" of the Russian military aircraft within the Alaskan air defense identification zone. However, he specifically noted that the conduct of one Russian Su-35 fighter jet was "unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all," asserting that such behavior is not characteristic of a professional air force.



Accompanying the statement, NORAD released cockpit footage from the U.S. aircraft involved in the incident, which appeared to be an F-16 fighter jet. The video illustrates the F-16 approaching a nuclear-capable Tu-95MS strategic bomber, only to be closely followed by the Russian Su-35S, which prompted the U.S. jet to abruptly alter its course and distance itself from the bomber.



As of now, the Russian military has not officially addressed the allegations made by NORAD. However, the Russian Defense Ministry did provide a brief statement regarding the mission that was affected by the encounter. They noted that two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers conducted a routine flight over neutral waters in the Bering Sea near Alaska, lasting over 11 hours, with fighter escorts provided by Su-35S and Su-30SM aircraft. The ministry emphasized that all such flights comply strictly with international regulations, avoiding any mention of the incident involving the American aircraft.



This incident underscores the increasing tensions between U.S. and Russian military forces, particularly in strategically sensitive areas, and highlights the complexities of maintaining safe operations in international airspace.

