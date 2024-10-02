Vance claims censorship, not Trump, is danger to democracy

(MENAFN) During a televised debate on CBS News, J.D. Vance, the vice-presidential candidate, articulated his view that limitations on free speech pose a more significant threat to American democracy than the actions of former President Donald Trump. Vance's remarks came as he faced off against his opponent, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.



In his statements, Vance criticized Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, asserting that rather than engaging in debate and persuasion, she seeks to suppress voices she deems as spreading misinformation. He characterized Harris’s actions as “censorship on an industrial scale,” arguing that this represents a greater danger to democratic principles than Trump's controversial comments regarding the January 6 Capitol riots.



The reference to January 6 is notable, as it marks the day when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump has been accused of inciting the violence that day, facing four federal felony charges related to his alleged attempts to illegally alter the election outcome. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, labeling the legal actions against him as a politically motivated effort to thwart his presidential ambitions. In August, he described these actions on his Truth Social platform as “a direct assault on democracy” and a “resurrection of a dead witch hunt.”



During the debate, Vance emphasized, “I believe we actually do have a threat to democracy in this country. Unfortunately, it’s not the threat to democracy that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz want to talk about. It is the threat of censorship.” He further accused major technology companies of playing a role in this censorship by silencing dissenting voices among American citizens.



Vance's comments reflect a growing concern among some political figures about the balance between free speech and the spread of misinformation, framing the current discourse around democracy in a contentious and polarized political landscape.

