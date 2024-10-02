Top Pentagon representative claims US ‘credibility at stake’ over Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a candid acknowledgment of the challenges facing U.S. foreign policy, Celeste Wallander, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, stated that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has raised questions about America's global standing. Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, Wallander emphasized that “American global credibility is at stake” as the U.S. navigates its relationships with Western European allies in the face of Russian aggression.



Wallander sought to reassure allies about the future of U.S. security cooperation, stressing the importance of a united front against Russia. “The United States needs Europe – it’s not just Europe that needs the United States,” she remarked, highlighting the significant military aid that European nations have provided to Ukraine. She also noted the critical role these countries play in facilitating U.S. military assistance to the Ukrainian government.



Addressing concerns about the potential impact of a Donald Trump presidency on transatlantic defense collaborations, Wallander dismissed fears that Trump would oppose the European Union's defense initiatives. During his first term, Trump had criticized European NATO members for not contributing sufficiently to collective defense and had threatened to withdraw U.S. support from those that did not meet defense spending targets.



“It is crucial to emphasize that Europe is not going to defend itself alone,” Wallander asserted. She cautioned against framing the issue as a competition between Europe and the United States, arguing that such rhetoric sends the wrong message not only to Moscow but also to Beijing. This perspective underscores the importance of solidarity among Western allies in addressing security threats and maintaining a credible deterrent against adversaries.

