New York intends on putting rodents on birth control

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move to address its longstanding rat problem, New York City has launched a pilot program aimed at reducing the rodent population using contraceptives rather than traditional poison methods. Set to begin next year, this initiative will involve placing specially designed containers filled with contraceptive pellets in various neighborhoods throughout the city.



Advocates for this method argue that it offers a more humane solution to the rat issue while minimizing risks to other wildlife and the environment. The plan is for the rats to consume these pellets, which will lead to sterilization, effectively preventing them from reproducing. This approach is particularly significant given the city's ongoing struggles with its rat population, which is estimated to number around three million, according to pest-control firm MMPC, based on a 2014 study.



The initiative has been named "Flaco’s Law" in memory of a city zoo owl that escaped last year and was later found deceased with rat poison in its system. City Council member Shaun Abreu, who introduced the bill earlier this year, emphasized the need for a change in strategy, stating, “We can’t poison our way out of this, we cannot kill our way out of this.”



During the year-long pilot program, city inspectors will conduct monthly evaluations to monitor the consumption of the contraceptive pellets in the designated areas. The bill outlines that these inspections will track the amount of rat contraceptive present in each dispenser, ensuring effective management of the program.



The contraceptive product, known as Contrapest, is produced by the company Senestech and is made from plant-based ingredients. According to the company, each pellet is designed to prevent rats from reproducing for a period of 45 days, offering a sustainable alternative to harmful poisons.



As New York City continues to grapple with its notorious rat issues, this innovative approach represents a significant shift in pest control strategy, with hopes that it will lead to a safer and more humane solution for managing the city's rat population.

