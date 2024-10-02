Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept 11 Shahed Strike Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 11 Shahed strike drones on the night of October 1 to 2.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

In total, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 32 kamikaze drones last night. The UAVs were launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk areas.

Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups shot down 11 enemy UAVs in the Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy regions.

It was established that four drones had left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Russia.

Another ten enemy drones disappeared from radar in the northern and central regions due to the work of electronic warfare.

Overnight into Wednesday, explosions rang out in Izmail, Odesa region.

In the Sumy region, Russian drones attacked critical infrastructure in the Shostka district, leaving several territorial communities without electricity.

Photo: 117th Separate Mechanized Brigade