Ukrainian Forces Continue Offensive Operations In Kursk Region - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian were able to advance in two areas near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, while Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in Russia's Kursk region.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank said this in a new report , according to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations west of the Ukrainian salient in the Kursk region in the Glushkovo district on September 30 and October 1, but did not advance.

Russian sources, including the Russian Defense Ministry, claimed that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian offensive operations near Novy Put and Veseloye (both southwest of Glushkovo) and that Ukrainian strikes on Krasnooktyabrsky (southeast of Veseloye) suggest that Russian forces still control the settlement. The Russians also reported their advance and even the capture of several unnamed settlements, but ISW found no evidence of this.

Russian forces made marginal confirmed advances northeast of Kharkiv City during a reinforced company-sized mechanized assault in Vovchansk on September 30.

Geolocated footage of the assault indicates that Russian forces made very marginal advances along the T2108 road (Soborna Street) just west of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant before Ukrainian forces stopped the attack.

Russian forces continued limited offensive operations north of Kharkiv City on October 1 but did not make any confirmed advances.

Ukraine's Kharkiv Group of Forces stated that Russian forces are largely on the defensive along the Hlyboke-Lyptsi line, where they are fortifying and equipping positions.

Russian forces recently advanced east and southeast of Pokrovsk amid continued offensive operations in the area on October 1.

Geolocated footage published on September 30 indicates that Russian forces recently advanced within southeastern Tsukuryne (southeast of Pokrovsk and south of Selydove). A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces are attempting to envelop Tsukuryne from the north and south.

Additional geolocated footage published on October 1 indicates that Russian forces recently advanced north of Mykolaivka (east of Pokrovsk). The Russian MoD claimed that Russian forces seized Krutyi Yar (southeast of Pokrovsk). ISW assessed that Russian forces had likely seized the entirety of Krutyi Yar as of September 29.

A Ukrainian officer operating in the Pokrovsk direction stated that Russian forces have increased the number of infantry assaults in the past three to four days and are using armored vehicles.