YARAT Invites Its Visitors To Join Museum Night

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites its visitors to join Museum Night on October 12, Azernews reports.

Based on topics from previous editions-understanding our inner worlds and accepting our surroundings-this year's event will emphasize how we express our thoughts, emotions, and challenges through various forms of communication.

Participants will learn how to reach a meditative state through sound, release suppressed emotions, and establish healthy communication.

Your day will be made special by such programs as sound therapy with Ilhama Babayeva; the intellectual game "Creator from the Gateways"; a five-part performance by O2 Theater; the master class "Untold Stories" with Leyla Gabulova; the performance of Xitab with the participation of DEWAR, Shakhriyar Imanov, Pyunhan Azim and Rashad Rayyan; a live performance by Okaber.

The event is supported by the Baku Boulevard Administration, iTicket. Az, Meatadore, and United Coffee Beans. Entrance to all events is free.

For more information, please visit YARAT's website .

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art and creating a hub for artistic practice, research, and thinking in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the surrounding region. Based in Baku, Azerbaijan, YARAT (meaning Create in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

YARAT implements its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events, and festivals.

It facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks, including foundations, galleries, and museums.

