YARAT Invites Its Visitors To Join Museum Night
YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites its visitors to join Museum
Night on October 12, Azernews reports.
Based on topics from previous editions-understanding our inner
worlds and accepting our surroundings-this year's event will
emphasize how we express our thoughts, emotions, and challenges
through various forms of communication.
Participants will learn how to reach a meditative state through
sound, release suppressed emotions, and establish healthy
communication.
Your day will be made special by such programs as sound therapy
with Ilhama Babayeva; the intellectual game "Creator from the
Gateways"; a five-part performance by O2 Theater; the master class
"Untold Stories" with Leyla Gabulova; the performance of Xitab with
the participation of DEWAR, Shakhriyar Imanov, Pyunhan Azim and
Rashad Rayyan; a live performance by Okaber.
The event is supported by the Baku Boulevard Administration,
iTicket. Az, Meatadore, and United Coffee Beans. Entrance to all
events is free.
For more information, please visit YARAT's website .
YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an
understanding of contemporary art and creating a hub for artistic
practice, research, and thinking in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and
the surrounding region. Based in Baku, Azerbaijan, YARAT (meaning
Create in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.
YARAT implements its mission through an on-going program of
exhibitions, education events, and festivals.
It facilitates exchange between local and international artistic
networks, including foundations, galleries, and museums.
