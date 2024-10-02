International Baku Forum Of Ombudsmen Participants Visit Alley Of Honor And Alley Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The participants of the International Baku Forum of Ombudsmen on the theme "Climate Change and Human Rights: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions," organized at the initiative of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and with the support of the Azerbaijani government, visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs, Azernews reports.

The participants first visited the Alley of Honor, where they paid deep respects to the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev. They laid a wreath at his grave and placed fresh flowers. The memory of the renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored, with flowers placed at her grave.

The forum participants also visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they paid tribute to the heroic sons of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of the country, placing flowers on their graves.

The guests were provided with detailed information about the history of the Alley of Martyrs.

It should be noted that the forum, aimed at discussing the problems caused by global climate change and their solutions from a human rights perspective, as well as sharing positive experiences in this field, is attended by representatives of ombudsmen and national human rights institutions from nearly 30 countries, information commissioners, high-ranking officials from state bodies, leaders and representatives of civil society institutions, several international organizations, and experts in climate change and human rights.