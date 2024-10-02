International Baku Forum Of Ombudsmen Participants Visit Alley Of Honor And Alley Of Martyrs
Date
10/2/2024 5:12:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The participants of the International Baku Forum of Ombudsmen on
the theme "Climate Change and Human Rights: The Role of Ombudsmen
and National Human Rights Institutions," organized at the
initiative of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and with the support of the Azerbaijani
government, visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs,
Azernews reports.
The participants first visited the Alley of Honor, where they
paid deep respects to the memory of the National Leader of the
Azerbaijani people, the architect and founder of the modern
independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev. They laid a wreath at
his grave and placed fresh flowers. The memory of the renowned
ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored,
with flowers placed at her grave.
The forum participants also visited the Alley of Martyrs, where
they paid tribute to the heroic sons of the homeland who sacrificed
their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of the country, placing
flowers on their graves.
The guests were provided with detailed information about the
history of the Alley of Martyrs.
It should be noted that the forum, aimed at discussing the
problems caused by global climate change and their solutions from a
human rights perspective, as well as sharing positive experiences
in this field, is attended by representatives of ombudsmen and
national human rights institutions from nearly 30 countries,
information commissioners, high-ranking officials from state
bodies, leaders and representatives of civil society institutions,
several international organizations, and experts in climate change
and human rights.
MENAFN02102024000195011045ID1108738446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.