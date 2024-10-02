Toll In Rwanda Marburg Outbreak Rises To 11

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kigali: Five more people in Rwanda have died of the deadly Ebola-like Marburg disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 11, the said late Tuesday.

With a fatality rate of up to 88 percent, the highly infectious hemorrhagic fever is often accompanied by bleeding and organ failure.

Some 29 people have been confirmed to have contracted the since the start of the outbreak on September 27, Rwanda's health ministry said in an update.

Nineteen of them were in isolation and receiving across the country.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday that most of the cases were of healthcare workers and more than 290 contacts had been traced.

Marburg is part of the so-called filovirus family that also includes Ebola, which has wreaked havoc in several previous outbreaks in Africa.

The virus is spread by contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.

Rwanda has ruled out enforcing a lockdown to fight the virus.

Instead people have been urged to avoid body contact.

There are currently no vaccines or antiviral treatments, but potential treatments, including blood products, immune and drug therapies, as well as early candidate vaccines, are being evaluated.