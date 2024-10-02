BPS Celebrates Achievements Of Players At BWF Tournament In Bahrain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School (BPS) has announced two remarkable accomplishments by its talented young athletes, Prakriti Bharath and Riya Kurian, at the BWF Bahrain Junior International Series 2024.

Prakriti Bharath of Grade 12 secured her Second International Junior Title by winning in the Under-19 Girls' Singles category at the event. Prakriti triumphed over her opponent from Iran with a score of 21-17, 21-14, marking a significant milestone for India and Birla Public school.

A 14-year-old badminton sensation Riya Kurian achieved in the Under-15 Girls' Singles category at the BWF Bahrain Junior International Series 2024. Riya's victory showcases her incredible talent and relentless dedication to the sport.

BPS extends heartfelt congratulations to Prakriti and Riya for their extraordinary achievements. Their successes serve as an inspiration to their peers and embody the spirit of excellence that the school encourages. The School Management and Senior Leadership Team commends both athletes and wish them continued success in their future tournaments.