Bangladesh Takes A Chance By Embracing The US

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A convergence of and commercial interests has emerged between a rapidly rising on the Bay of Bengal and US Indo-Pacific strategy. This convergence aims to deepen the American presence in the Indian Ocean Region amid a tectonic shift in international politics.

Under the leadership of the Dhaka interim government's Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus and with support from Washington by President Joe Biden, Bangladesh and the United States are poised to leverage each other's potential for growth and expansion.

Bangladesh seeks funds to replenish its depleting foreign exchange reserves and recover from the previous Sheikh Hasina administration's mismanagement while Washington is focused on strengthening its strategic foothold in the Indian Ocean.

The US played a significant role in supporting the movement that ousted Bangladesh's fallen autocratic leader. Washington views the new administration under Yunus as an opportunity to enhance its presence in the Indo-Pacific, capitalizing on the Nobel laureate's openness to greater collaboration with the West.

This evolving partnership between the leading global superpower and Bangladesh holds immense promise but also carries substantial risks.

The new administration, comprising professionals from prominent NGOs, may lack the statecraft, strategic vision and diplomatic finesse needed to navigate the complexities of international politics. Before pursuing the opportunities that this partnership offers, Bangladesh must urgently strengthen its political institutions and ensure economic stability.

Yunus's interim administration faces significant internal and external challenges that must be tackled with cost-effective solutions. A failure to achieve stability risks further economic decline and political disorder – an outcome that would benefit China, which seeks to disrupt Bangladesh's democratization process to protect its vested interests in the region.

Meanwhile, India, despite being a US ally, is working at cross-purposes. New Delhi strongly opposed the removal of its protégé Hasina through a US-backed student movement.