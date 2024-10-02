(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction in Ireland to shrink in real terms by 5.1% in 2024, due to high inflation, high interest rates, and elevated construction material prices.

According to Eurostat, the Irish construction industry's value add fell by 8.6% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2024, preceded by a Y-o-Y decline of 2.8% in Q4 and 5.9% in Q3 2023. Also, residential construction, which accounted for 36.6% of the Irish construction industry's total output in 2023, is expected to record negative growth this year, owing to subdued investor confidence, amid falling dwelling permits and residential property transactions.

The Irish construction industry is however expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 4.7% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in transport, energy, and housing infrastructure projects. An investment of EUR165 billion ($169 billion) as part of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-30 will drive the industry's growth over the forecast period.

This includes EUR35 billion ($35.8 billion) investment on transport infrastructure projects, with EUR12 billion ($12.3 billion) for public transport, EUR13 billion ($13.3 billion) on maintenance, EUR6 billion ($6.1 billion) on road infrastructure, and EUR4 billion ($4.1 billion) on walking and cycling infrastructure.

Scope



Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Ireland, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

