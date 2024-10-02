(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Analysts have unveiled their stock recommendations for October, showcasing a conservative approach with surprising additions.



Vale, Petrobras, and Cyrela lead the pack, each receiving endorsements from four brokerage firms.



The sector has claimed the top spot, increasing from three to four recommendations. Gerdau and Suzano have joined the list, while Vibra has been removed.



The sector has slipped to second place, with recommendations dropping from five to three. Banco do Brasil remains the favorite, garnering three endorsements.



Itaú continues its presence, and analysts have added Itaúsa, with each receiving two recommendations.



Bradesco, BTG, and BB Seguridade have been removed from the portfolio. Analysts consider both the financial and commodities sectors as conservative choices.







Commodity companies, being exporters, have limited exposure to the local market. Analysts view banks as efficient, stable, and less volatile during market fluctuations.



Beyond these sectors, Cyrela, telecommunications company TIM, and bus manufacturer Marcopolo spice up the Valor Portfolio with their inclusion. Each of these newcomers has received three endorsements.



Cyrela's addition stems from its significant presence in residential real estate development and construction across Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.



Despite high interest rates hindering sector growth, analysts anticipate revenue increases driven by operational performance and improved profit margins.

October Stock Picks: Cyrela, TIM, and Marcopolo Join the Ranks

Analysts selected TIM due to its superior accounting indicators compared to competitor Vivo.



TIM stands as the only company in its sector listed on the Novo Mercado Governance Index. Analysts note TIM's stability and increasing dividend payments.



Marcopolo's inclusion follows management's recent announcement of potential margin expansion through improved material efficiency and production processes.



The stock is currently trading at a substantial discount compared to its historical average. Some analysts believe that high interest rates in Brazil will not impede stock market growth.



They anticipate that potential interest rate cuts in the United States may attract foreign investments. Additionally, economic stimuli in China could contribute to market advancement.

MENAFN02102024007421016031ID1108738245