New CEO For Wilhelmsen Ship Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilhelmsen Ship Management today announces the retirement of Carl Schou after 19 years of service, including 16 years as CEO. Under his leadership, the company navigated challenges while instilling safety, innovation, and growth. Haakon Lenz, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of CEO on 1 January 2025.

Steering rough waters, driving innovation and change

Pictured from left to right, Carl Schou and Haakon Lenz

Continue Reading

During his time at the helm, Carl Schou played a pivotal role in transforming Wilhelmsen Ship Management into a respected global leader, enhancing its reputation as a forward-thinking, responsible, and reliable ship manager. Schou emphasized the critical role of ship management in adapting to new regulations and the growing focus on decarbonization.

"We have made significant strides in modernising ship operations, prioritising safety for our seafarers, protecting the environment and enhancing overall efficiency. This is a long-term journey for the entire industry, and I am proud that Wilhelmsen Ship Management has been at the forefront together with our customers." Further reflecting on his time at Wilhelmsen, Schou remarked, "It has been an honour to lead such a talented and dedicated team for nearly two decades. Our success is rooted in a strong people-centric culture and our commitment to doing things the right way. I am confident that Ship Management will continue to thrive under Haakon's leadership."

Grabbing the helm at pivotal moment for ship managers

Amid increasing regulatory pressures, ship managers with well-established systems are becoming crucial in assisting ship owners to operate their fleets in a compliant and cost-efficient manner. Haakon Lenz, a seasoned maritime leader with extensive experience across various operational and technical functions, is poised to lead Wilhelmsen Ship Management into this next chapter. Lenz started his career in DNV before moving into ship management for V.ships Norway. He joined Wilhelmsen Ship Management in 2008 and has since held several leadership positions, including Vice President for Region Europe and the US. Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer, Lenz oversaw the operations of Wilhelmsen Ship Management globally.

"I am eager to build on the strong foundation Carl has laid," Lenz commented. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team. Together, we'll continue our focus on operational excellence, sustainability, and growth- always putting people at the core of what we do as we support our customers in the challenges ahead."

Lenz's technical expertise as a naval architect, combined with his hands-on experience in ship management and global operations, makes him well-positioned to continue Wilhelmsen's tradition of delivering world-class ship management services.

Seamless relay and turning 50!

As Haakon Lenz takes on his new role as CEO of Ship Management 1 January, Carl Schou will continue to support Haakon in the capacity of senior advisor for a period of six months. This ensures a smooth transition for all customers, employees and stakeholders as the company moves forward under Lenz's leadership. In 2025, the company will also celebrate 50 years of delivering services under Wilhelmsen group ownership. Building on the group's maritime legacy and reputation, Lenz and his team will remain focused on delivering high-quality ship management services.

About Wilhelmsen Ship Management

Wilhelmsen Ship Management is the ship management arm of the Wilhelmsen Group. We are one of the world's largest third-party ship managers with a portfolio of more than 450 vessels and 12,000 active seafarers. Wilhelmsen provides technical and crew management services for various vessel segments: LNG/LPG; Ro-Ro and PCC/PCTC vessels; FPSO/FSO; Container; Cruise; Bulk; Seismic; and Offshore. Wilhelmsen manages vessels from eight offices worldwide alongside a crewing network of 11 manning offices. Other key services include dry-docking services, layup services and newbuilding supervision.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Wilhelmsen Ship Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED