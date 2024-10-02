Hitachi Energy highlights digitalization and innovative solutions at WETEX 2024

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) DUBAI – October 01, 2024: Hitachi Energy, the pioneering technology leader is showcasing its latest advancements in digitalization and innovative energy solutions at WETEX 2024. The company’s participation reaffirms its commitment to enabling a sustainable energy future for all.

Taking place from October 1-3, WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show are organized by the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), who is at the forefront of Dubai's vision to build a sustainable energy future. The event is held annually under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

At WETEX 2024, Hitachi Energy will focus on presenting digitalization technologies that enhance the efficiency and resilience of the energy grid. These solutions are designed to meet the increasing global demand for reliable and sustainable electricity while supporting the ongoing energy transition. By leveraging advanced digital tools and innovative solutions, Hitachi Energy aims to optimize energy systems, ensuring they are equipped to handle the challenges of tomorrow.

Speaking about Hitachi Energy’s participation at WETEX 2024, Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for the Gulf and Maghreb, said, "Hitachi Energy is proud to participate at WETEX 2024, which is aligned to our Purpose of advancing a sustainable energy future for all. Over the years, the event has evolved to address critical global challenges such as climate change, energy efficiency, and resource conservation, making it a vital platform for discussing and implementing solutions. This cumulative experience enhances our ability to contribute to the energy transition and sustainability goals, improving the overall outcome of our participation. Our participation at WETEX underscores Hitachi Energy’s position as partner of choice in support of DEWA’s mission and the UAE’s 2050 Net-zero Initiative.”

According to a recent report by IEA , the share of electricity in the mix of global energy consumption is expected to reach 30 percent by 2030. While this is in progress, electrification needs to accelerate rapidly to meet the world’s decarbonization targets. Hitachi Energy’s pioneering role in this transformation is crucial, as the company provides the technological backbone needed to support a more sustainable and resilient energy landscape. Together with its stakeholders across geographies, Hitachi Energy enables the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition toward a carbon-neutral future.

As platinum sponsor of WETEX 2024 and in its capacity as member of the Clean Energy Business Council, Hitachi Energy will participate in seminars and present on multiple topics including, the role of digital substations in enabling the 4th industrial revolution and on advanced storage technologies and integrated solutions, among others.

With industry-leading experience, deep domain knowledge, and pioneering technologies, Hitachi Energy continues to accelerate the global energy transition. Beyond technical innovation, the company is also committed to positively impacting societies, improving lives and inspiring others. To know more, visit Hitachi Energy’s booth at PSP-4 in WETEX



