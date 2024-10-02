Qatar National Library Gears Up For Reesha Children's Art Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This October, Qatar National Library, in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the Children's Literature Center, will host the Reesha Children's Art 2024 among a lineup of other youth-oriented activities.

Titled 'Artworks Inspired by the Men in the Sun', the exhibition, which opens on October 9 and runs until December 31, aims to raise awareness about the Palestinian cause, while engaging children through the use of arts and creative cultural development tools.

On October 1, the Library kicked off its monthly events with the captivating workshop, Astrophotography for Beginners. The two-day workshop, which is being held as part the Science Book Forum, will introduce participants to basic and advanced techniques of astrophotography. The Library hosts children and their families on October 3 to celebrate World Teacher's Day in recognition of the key role that educators play in shaping the future of Qatar's youth.

On October 7, the Library resumes its Story Time for Children series, a weekly event where children listen to inspirational and entertaining narrations of beautiful stories. The series will return on Monday October 14, 21 and 28.

Later in the day, the Library celebrates the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, hosting a lecture highlighting the richness of Moroccan history. The lecture will explore and showcase Morocco's diverse civilization, using a variety of archival and documentary materials preserved in the Heritage Library.