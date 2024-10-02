Pentagon finalizes significant contract with Boeing to produce Small Diameter Bombs

(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Defense has finalized a significant contract with to produce Small Diameter Bombs (SDB), marking a substantial step in military support for Ukraine amid ongoing conflict. This USD6.9 billion agreement will facilitate the supply of these precision munitions not only to Ukraine but also to Japan and Bulgaria, as stated in an official release from the Pentagon.



The contract specifically covers the production of the GBU-39B, a small-diameter bomb classified under the ‘Increment One’ designation. These bombs will be manufactured at Boeing’s facility in St. Louis, Missouri, with the contract slated for completion by December 2035. This announcement is part of a broader Pentagon initiative that includes over USD33 billion in new defense deals.



In operation since 2006, the GBU-39B is a 113-kilogram (approximately 250 lbs) precision-guided glide bomb capable of being deployed from various aircraft, with plans for future integration into unmanned aerial systems. Designed for attacking fixed and stationary targets such as fuel depots and bunkers, these munitions have proven effective in modern combat scenarios.



Ukraine has previously received GBU-39B bombs from the U.S., and reports indicate that Kyiv has adapted its MiG-29 fighter jets to carry up to eight of these weapons. The SDB has also gained popularity among other nations, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Australia, all of which have procured these advanced munitions from the United States.



Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional USD8 billion in military assistance for Ukraine during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington. Zelensky aimed to promote his so-called "victory plan," which seeks further support in the conflict with Russia. However, this plan reportedly received a “tepid reception” from U.S. officials, as the Ukrainian leader struggled to persuade his American allies to approve his key request for permission to use U.S. weapons for strikes against deep Russian targets.



As the situation in Ukraine evolves, this new contract underscores the ongoing commitment of the U.S. to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities while navigating complex geopolitical challenges.

