THE RITZ- CARLTON, AMMAN RECOGNIZED WITH CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER’S 2024 READERS’ CHOICE AWARD

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan Oct. 1, 2024 – Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with THE RITZ-CARLTON, AMMAN recognized within the top 20 hotels in the Middle East

More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.

Commenting on this accolade, Mr. Tareq Derbas, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said, “At The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, our dedication to crafting exceptional experiences is at the core of everything we do. Being recognized by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards is not only an honor but also a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence. We are committed to ensuring that each guest’s stay is memorable, reflecting our passion for hospitality and our focus on creating lasting connections”.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman provides a unique destination for both leisure and business guests. Featuring 193 rooms and 34 suites, the hotel is set against the sprawling, modern cosmopolitan city of Amman, providing guests with a stunning view and easy access to this luxurious yet welcoming Middle Eastern destination. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, and its team of dedicated Ladies and Gentlemen consistently set new standards in luxury hospitality. This award also follows The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s achievement as the highest-ranked hotel in the ongoing Intent to Recommend (ITRec) survey for over 20 months consecutively.





