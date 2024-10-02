BenQ Unveils TK710STi 4K Smart Short Throw Laser Projector for Immersive Gaming and Home Entertainment

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 01st October, 2024: BenQ, a global leader in display technology, has announced the launch of its TK710STi 4K Smart Short Throw Laser Projector, engineered to provide extraordinary gaming and home entertainment experiences in compact living spaces.



The TK710STi elevates home entertainment with true 4K UHD resolution, HDR10 support, and an impressive 3,200 ANSI lumens of brightness for vivid visuals even in well-lit rooms. Incorporating BenQ's laser light source technology, the projector achieves an astonishing 600,000:1 contrast ratio and 95% Rec.709 wide colour gamut for unparalleled image depth, clarity and colour accuracy.



Designed with gamers in mind, the TK710STi boasts an input lag as low as 4.16ms, making it the ultimate choice for immersive gaming experience. This projector supports high frame rates including 4K@60Hz, 1440p@120Hz, and 1080p@240Hz, ensuring smooth gameplay across various resolutions. Dedicated HDR game modes tailored for RPG and FPS titles further elevate gaming to a new level of immersion and responsiveness on a massive 4K HDR display.



The TK710STi can project a massive 100-inch image from just 5.5 ft away, making it ideal for smaller living spaces. This feature, combined with 4 corner correction with 3D keystone and 1.2x zoom, ensures flexible and easy installation in various room configurations.



"The TK710STi projector represents the pinnacle of projection technology from BenQ, in a sleek, space-saving package," said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia. "This projector is designed to transform living room entertainment experience, offering uncompromised visuals and audio that allows movie enthusiast and gamers to have an immersive experience" He further added,” TK710 projector delivers a cinematic experience with its HDR10 support, high contrast ratio, and wide colour gamut. The built-in Android TV system with Netflix support provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming content.”







