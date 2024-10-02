Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Launches 'Autumn with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority' initiative

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 01 October 2024: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has announced the launch of a pioneering community initiative titled 'Autumn with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority', in collaboration with helicopter operator Air Chateau and the Community Development Authority, to express its gratitude to senior citizens who witnessed Dubai's development and contributed to its prosperity. To give back to them, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has organized flights in the skies of Dubai to give them an exceptional opportunity to enjoy watching the emirate and its charming beauty from its sky.

The 'Autumn with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority' initiative embodies the spirit of appreciation and respect for senior citizens, and this one-of-a-kind trip provides them with unforgettable moments to explore the breathtaking views of Dubai's creative landmarks, reflecting its sustainable development. The trips start from Al Barsha Community Center, as part of DCAA's efforts to enhance community participation.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, stated: "This initiative comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which places attention to senior citizens and their active participation in various community activities at the heart of the priorities of the targeted social and family initiatives launched by Dubai. In line with the evolving social system in the emirate, which consolidates Dubai's position as one of the best cities in the world in terms of standard of living. We believe that investing in the well-being of society is an integral part of our vision to build a sustainable and balanced future, as we are keen to provide services and initiatives that keep pace with the highest international standards of social responsibility."





Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of Community Development Authority in Dubai, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority on this pioneering community initiative, which confirms our vision to build a thriving Emirati society and a cohesive social system, and to develop services that meet the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai. This initiative is not only a tribute to senior citizens, but also an embodiment of our commitment to providing opportunities and strengthening national identity and community participation, which contributes to consolidating the spirit of giving and belonging to serve the country for the benefit of current and future generations."



The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is committed to continuing to develop initiatives that contribute to supporting community groups, enhancing the overall quality of life, and building a cohesive society by providing innovative opportunities and services that ensure the well-being of all members of society.









