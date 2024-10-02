Tim Trainer's The China Connection Novel About Greed And Trade Competition Wins Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chinese executives resort to extreme measures when disappointed by a visiting American's lack of strategic advice to maximize profits in the U.S. market.

- John Paul OwlesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joshua Tree Publishing proudly announces that The China Connection, published in January 2023, received the Bronze Award from the Military Writers Society of America on September 28, 2024. MWSA bestowed the Bronze Award in the Mystery, Thriller, Crime category. Authored by Timothy Trainer, The China Connection is set in 1998 Hong Kong.The novel highlights Kellie Liang, the Chinese-American protagonist. She meets with local and Chinese business executives to expand business contacts. The executives have a different agenda and assume that their American visitor can enlighten them about trade and export tactics and strategies to increase their U.S. profits. Failing to satisfy her Chinese audience, one of the Chinese executives takes extreme measures to get more information. Finding herself in China without her travel documents, Kellie is at the mercy of others to find her and get her back safely to Hong Kong.“U.S.-China trade tensions affect individuals and companies around the world. The China Connection focuses on that tension. The novel is more a geoeconomic novel than a traditional geopolitical espionage tale. Mr. Trainer sees the current real-world U.S.-China global trade competition as an expansive area to explore in his writing,” says publisher John Paul Owles.“Mr. Trainer continues exploring the issue of U.S.-China trade tensions and global competition in his next novel, The China Factor, that we expect to publish very soon.”The China Connection is available at . In 2017, Mr. Trainer received the Bronze Award from the Military Writers Society of America for a non-fiction book published by Joshua Tree Publishing. The Fortunate Son: Top Through the Eyes of Others focused on a group of men who served together in Vietnam in 1968-1969.

