Israeli Premier publicly states that Iran has made grave error with its recent military actions

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has publicly stated that Iran has made a grave error with its recent military actions and will incur significant repercussions. He underscored that Iran's missile assault against Israel was ultimately unsuccessful.



Defense Minister Yoav Galant reinforced Netanyahu’s message, declaring that Iran has not learned from its past mistakes, asserting, "Whoever us will pay a heavy price." This declaration comes on the heels of heightened hostilities, as reports indicate that Iran launched over 250 ballistic missiles targeting Israeli sites on Tuesday evening, prompting air raid sirens across the occupied territories and compelling millions to seek shelter.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed that this missile strike was a direct retaliation for the assassinations of prominent leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Hassan Nasrallah. They claimed to have aimed at crucial security and military locations within the occupied areas, with additional details about the operation anticipated in the coming days.



Following these developments, the Israeli newspaper "Israel Hayom" reported the closure of Israeli airspace, leading to the rerouting of flights to alternate airports outside the occupied regions. In a supportive move, U.S. President Joe Biden has instructed an increase in military aid to Israel in response to the Iranian threats.



Sources from Hebrew Channel 13 have indicated that Israel's forthcoming response to the Iranian missile attacks will be markedly stronger and different from previous military actions. Officials in the occupied territories have hinted that this time, the Israeli military is prepared to implement decisive retaliatory measures, suggesting an escalation in the ongoing conflict could be imminent.

