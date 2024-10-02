Ranking Table Of Azerbaijani Athletes Announced
10/2/2024
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has revealed the ranking table
of athletes from the national teams in Olympic sports as of October
2024, Azernews reports.
Judoka Hidayat Heydarov, who won a Gold medal at the Paris 2024
Summer Olympic Games, leads the list with 590 points.
The group rhythmic gymnastics team, which achieved a historical
result by finishing 5th in the Olympics, is in second place with
500 points.
The other gold medallist from the Olympic Games, Zelim Kotsoiev
(judo), is in third place with 470 points.
The following ranks include Nikita Simonov (men's artistic
gymnastics, 340 points), Eljan Hajiyev (judo, 320 points), Anna
Skidan (hammer throw, 315 points), Balabay Aghayev (judo, 310
points), Yashar Najafov (judo, 300 points), Leyla Aliyeva (judo,
290 points), and Zelim Tchkaev (judo, 280 points).
Calculation of ranking points is carried out based on the rules
set by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
International competitions in each sport are categorised into
five groups according to their ranking, and points are awarded
according to the positions held in those competitions.
