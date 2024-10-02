Green Economy Transition's Impact On Human Capital Global Concern, Says Minister
10/2/2024 3:09:08 AM
Nazrin Abdul
The transition to a "green" Economy and its impact on human
capital is a concern for all countries.
Minister of Labour and Social Protection Sahil Babayev stated
this on the third day of the Baku Climate Action Week,
Azernews reports.
According to him, the impact of the transition to a green
economy on human capital, particularly in the labour sector, is one
of the issues concerning all countries, including Azerbaijan: "This
requires the most creative and progressive approaches. Currently,
new challenges are emerging in an increasingly globalised world.
These challenges particularly affect people with disabilities and
women. The transition to a green economy, in response to global
warming and other global challenges, is inevitable."
