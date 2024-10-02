UDST's Annual 'Takreem' Event Celebrates Stakeholders Contribution To Varsity's Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and has hosted“Takreem” ceremony for its esteemed stakeholders. This prestigious annual gathering celebrated and recognized the invaluable contributions of all stakeholders who have played an important role in the continued success of UDST.

Through its partnership with esteemed stakeholders, University of Doha for Science and has successfully established new academic programs, expanded the scope of scientific research, and enhanced the overall student experience. These collaborative efforts have not only enriched the University's curriculum but have also created an environment of innovation and academic excellence.

President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi, said:“Today, we celebrate the remarkable contributions of our stakeholders, whose dedication and support have been instrumental in our journey toward excellence.“Takreem” event exemplifies our commitment to collaboration and innovation, reinforcing our shared vision for the future of education in Qatar. Thanks to shared efforts, over 800 students have secured internships and work placements, while more than 750 students received sponsorships to further their studies in the last academic year.

“Together, we have built state-of-the-art laboratories that give our students access to cutting-edge technology, enabling them to excel in developing innovative solutions across various fields, from eco-friendly vehicles to AI-driven devices assisting individuals with special needs. Our partnerships have also facilitated numerous conferences and creative workshops, resulting in the publication of over 187 research papers in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy.”

As a leading institution renowned for its commitment to applied learning and sustainability, University of Doha for Science and Technology recognizes that organizing“Takreem” event aligns perfectly with its core values of credibility and strengthening trust with its stakeholders.