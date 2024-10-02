QRCS Inaugurates Warm Winter 2024-2025 Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has announced the launch of Warm Winter Campaign 2024-2025, under the slogan #TheirWarmthIsOurDuty in a press at its headquarters yesterday. The campaign involves 40 winterization aid projects, with a target of 179,000 beneficiaries in 13 countries.

Addressing the press conference, Secretary-General of QRCS Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi said that for the past two decades, QRCS has been launching an annual winterization campaign during this time every year. As the winter approaches, bringing cold weather, rain, snow, and storms, millions of refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs) and poor people around the world are left prone to hunger, disease, and limited resources.

He said that kindhearted and benevolent donors are invited to join us in fulfilling our brotherly and humanitarian duty, by contributing to this drive, which is aimed at providing food, shelter, heating, medical care, and other forms of aid, to help those in need weather the harsh winter with dignity.

“At this point, I would like to remind you again of the bloody tragedy lived by the people of Gaza on a daily basis for almost one year now. Having been recurring over many decades, it has recently begun to expand seriously to other countries, such as Lebanon. This escalation means more victims and more suffering. That is why some projects under this campaign were allocated for Lebanon, where we have a representation office to facilitate the delivery of life-saving aid to as many victims and IDPs across the country as possible,” said Al Emadi.

These facts show the importance of this campaign, and other humanitarian and relief interventions, to alleviate the suffering of affected people, try to meet their needs, and enhance their resilience and steadfastness. This noble deed will certainly be highly rewarded by Allah, as stated in the holy Quran: [And whatever good you put forward for yourselves – you will find it with Allah. It is better and greater in reward].

Director of Communication and Fundraising Division at QRCS Mohamed Ahmed Al-Bishri said:“In total, the campaign involves 40 winterization aid projects, with a target of 179,000 beneficiaries in 13 countries: Qatar, Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank), Yemen, Syria, Niger, Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Jordan, Albania, and Kosovo.”