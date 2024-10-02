Qatar National Library Adds Over 1,500 New Audiobook Titles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library has expanded its digital resources by adding over 1,500 new Arabic audiobook titles. This expansion underscores the Library's dedication to promoting the Arabic language along with growing its digital offering to cater to the linguistic preferences of its members.

The newly added Arabic audiobooks can be accessed through QNL's app, a user-friendly that grants Library members exclusive access to millions of resources, including digital books, journals, and magazines among other benefits.

The app recorded over 100,000 checkouts this year, marking a new milestone since its launch a year ago. The app has been downloaded 56,000 times, attracting nearly 6,500 new users signing up to leverage its features in the first year.

QNL Director of Research Learning, Katia Medawar, said the initiative reflects the Library's commitment to expanding its offering to a growing community of members and literary enthusiasts and emphasizes our focus on enriching Arabic digital content accessible to all.

“We continue to build on our ever-growing suite of resources and services to meet the diverse needs of all our community members. This addition to our audiobook collection marks our latest push to enrich our digital resources, particularly in Arabic,” Katia explained.

In addition to gaining immediate access to read e-books, audiobooks, magazines and newsletters directly on the phone, downloading the Library's app offers members additional benefits including the ability to instantly borrow printed books in 20 different languages without the need to visit a self-checkout station.

Members also gain access to a wealth of information on the Middle East and Qatar through QNL's digital repository and Qatar Digital Library. The digital repository features nearly 15.5 million digitized pages accessible online while QDL is home to over 2.5 million digital copies of archives, maps, manuscripts, audio recordings, photographs, and drawings.

The latest enhancement also increases accessibility for visually impaired members, furthering QNL's mission to eliminate barriers to knowledge and ensure equal access for all.