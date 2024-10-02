Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Karri Alameri Resignsfrom The Board Of Directors Of Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc
Date
10/2/2024 1:16:04 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Central bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
Stock Exchange Release
2nd October 2024 at 8 am (CET +1)
The chairman of board of directors of Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc Karri Alameri, resigned from his position on 1st October 2024.
Additional information:
Kai Brander, Managing director
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
...
+358 50 384 8220
MENAFN02102024004107003653ID1108737837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.