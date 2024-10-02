عربي


Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Karri Alameri Resignsfrom The Board Of Directors Of Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc


10/2/2024 1:16:04 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Central bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc


Stock Exchange Release

2nd October 2024 at 8 am (CET +1)


The chairman of board of directors of Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc Karri Alameri, resigned from his position on 1st October 2024.


Additional information:


Kai Brander, Managing director

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

...

+358 50 384 8220



