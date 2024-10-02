Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Karri Alameri Resignsfrom The Board Of Directors Of Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc

The chairman of board of directors of Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc Karri Alameri, resigned from his position on 1st October 2024.

