US Seeks Appropriate Measures Following Iran's Missile Attack
10/2/2024 1:06:24 AM
The Biden administration is weighing“appropriate next steps”
after Iran's missile attack against Israel on Tuesday, according to
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan, Azernews
reports, citing the nationalreview.
“Obviously this is a significant escalation by Iran, a
significant event, and it is equally significant that we were able
to step up with Israel and create a situation in which no one was
killed in this attack in Israel, so far as we know at this time,”
Sullivan said during a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
“We are now going to look at what the appropriate next steps are
to secure first and foremost American interests, and then to
promote stability to the maximum extent possible as we go forward,”
he added.
Iran launched a barrage of roughly 180 ballistic missiles toward
the Jewish State earlier on Tuesday in an attack that lasted less
than an hour and caused very few reported injuries.
