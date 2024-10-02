US Seeks Appropriate Measures Following Iran's Missile Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Biden administration is weighing“appropriate next steps” after Iran's missile attack against Israel on Tuesday, according to White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan, Azernews reports, citing the nationalreview.

“Obviously this is a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event, and it is equally significant that we were able to step up with Israel and create a situation in which no one was killed in this attack in Israel, so far as we know at this time,” Sullivan said during a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are now going to look at what the appropriate next steps are to secure first and foremost American interests, and then to promote stability to the maximum extent possible as we go forward,” he added.

Iran launched a barrage of roughly 180 ballistic missiles toward the Jewish State earlier on Tuesday in an attack that lasted less than an hour and caused very few reported injuries.