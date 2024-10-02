Kherson Region Hands Over Two Trucks, Hundred FPV Drones To Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two trucks and a hundred FPV strike drones were delivered to the military from Kherson.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, noted the defenders who bravely defend the Kherson region every day and every minute and destroy the Russian occupiers,” the statement reads.

As specified, Prokudin congratulated the of the Hrim special forces , the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the 124th Marine Corps Brigade.

“The bravery and courage of these soldiers enables the state to respond to the enemy and defend our region and Ukraine,” he said.

The Ukrainian defenders received two trucks and a hundred FPV strike drones from Kherson region.

Seven Ukrainian regions receive 600 generators in September

It is noted that the drones were purchased for one and a half million hryvnias at the expense of local communities, including Beryslav, Dariivka, Bilozerska, Muzykivka, Stanislav and Yuvileyna. Philanthropists helped with the purchase of the vehicles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the“Sunflower made of drones” presented by the Kherson Regional Military Administration entered the Ukrainian Book of Records . The 33-meter-high and 16-meter-wide structure was formed from 411 drones.