Manufacturer Of Caesars, Leopards, Gepards Opens Branch In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS has opened a subsidiary in Kyiv that will focus on the maintenance and repair of its systems, including Leopard tanks, CAESAR artillery systems, PzH 2000 howitzers, and the Gepard anti-aircraft tank.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was announced on KNDS's official website .

"With around 800 systems in front deployment or under contract, as well as significant ammunition deliveries, the Franco-German defence group KNDS ranks among the most important industrial partners of the Ukrainian land forces. The company has now opened a subsidiary in Kyiv. Under the name KNDS Ukraine LLC, it will support the cooperation between Ukrainian government institutions, the Ukrainian armaments industry and KNDS," the press release stated.

The purpose of establishing KNDS Ukraine is to provide the Ukrainian industry with the capability to maintain, repair, and restore KNDS systems, specifically Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks, the CAESAR artillery system, the AMX10 RC armored vehicle, the PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer, and the Gepard anti-aircraft tank. This will significantly enhance the combat readiness of these systems.

Additionally, KNDS and Ukrainian industry are planning joint production of 155-mm artillery ammunition in Ukraine and manufacturing of spare parts using advanced production technologies.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 7, Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, and France's Minister of Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, signed a Declaration of Intent to cooperate in the defense industry.