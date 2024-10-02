Iran's FM Says Military Action Against Israel Concluded

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 2 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, said, the country's military action against Israel has concluded.

He made the remarks in a post on social X early today, while elaborating on a missile attack by Iran last night, against targets inside Israel.

Araghchi said, Iran last night,“exercised self-defence” under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter,“targeting solely military and security sites, in charge of genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.”

He added, Iran took the action after exercising“tremendous restraint for almost two months, to give space for a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Iran's action was concluded, unless Israel would decide to“invite further retaliation,” a scenario in which Tehran's response would be“stronger and more powerful,” he said.

Araghchi said, Israel's“enablers now have a heightened responsibility to rein in the warmongers in Tel Aviv, instead of getting involved in their folly.”

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said in statements yesterday that, it launched dozens of ballistic missiles on strategic centres in Israel, in retaliation for Israel's assassinations of Hamas Politburo Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and senior IRGC commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, as well as, its intensification of“malicious acts” with U.S. support, in its offensives against the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples.

Commenting on the attack, Iran's Defence Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh said, yesterday that, if Israel“dares respond, our subsequent actions would be far more severe, and we would use a more advanced array of missiles that we have at our disposal.”– NNN-IRNA

