Over 100,000 People Moved From Lebanon Into Syria: UN

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Oct 2 (NNN-XINHUA) – More than 100,000 people have moved from Lebanon into Syria, as over 200,000 people have been displaced from southern Lebanon, due to the evacuation orders issued by the Israeli military, a UN spokesman said yesterday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), warned that, the number of displaced people is expected to rise, as the Israeli Forces continue to issue evacuation orders, including in 30 villages in south Lebanon, and those orders were issued between Monday and yesterday, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

In northern Israel, over 60,000 people remain displaced from their homes, said the spokesman.

The UN Refugee Agency continues to step up its emergency response and working with partners, to provide urgent humanitarian and protection support for those displaced in Lebanon.

The United Nations and its partners are supporting the Lebanese government's response by providing food, nutrition for children, water and other essential supplies, such as mattresses and hygiene kits. The United Nations Children's Fund, supported nearly 200 collective shelters, hosting 50,000 displaced with essential supplies.

In a statement issued yesterday, the UN secretary-general appealed to the international community to urgently support the 426-million-U.S. dollar emergency flash humanitarian appeal, that was launched in Beirut, earlier in the day.

“Our humanitarian colleagues say that, this money aims to support one million people with humanitarian assistance for the next three months,” said Dujarric.

The humanitarian coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, warned that, without sufficient resources, humanitarians risk leaving the population of an entire country without the support they urgently need, he added.– NNN-XINHUA

