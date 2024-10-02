Israeli Military Vows Retaliation After Iranian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 2 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israel's military yesterday, vowed to“carry out throughout the Middle East tonight” to retaliate against the Iranian attacks.

The military said, around 200 missiles were fired by Iran at Israel in the evening, adding, the attacks' impact was still under review. Military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, confirmed that several missiles hit central and southern Israel, and“quite a few” were intercepted by air defence systems.

Video footage circulating on social showed that a restaurant in northern Tel Aviv was damaged.

At a press briefing, Hagari remarked that, no immediate launches were expected from Iran. He said civilians who had fled to shelters“are now permitted to leave protected spaces in all areas,” but advised them to stay near shelters as the alert level remains high and missile barrages may resume later.

The military said, Chief of the General Staff of Israel Defence Forces, Herzi Halevi had conducted a situational assessment at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv. The cabinet is expected to convene later to discuss potential responses to Iran's attacks.

Israel's Airports Authority announced the reopening of airspace after a brief closure. Its neighbour Jordan, also reopened its airspace following a temporary suspension of air traffic shortly after the attacks.

Jordan's Interior Ministry reported two injuries, as missile debris fell on the country's territory. The kingdom's military said, its units have remained on high alert to respond to any attempts that threaten the country's security and stability.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had targeted Israel with dozens of ballistic missiles.

The operation was carried out following the approval of the Supreme National Security Council and a directive by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, with the support of the country's army and Defence Ministry, the IRGC added.

It warned that, if Israel retaliates by attacking Iran, it will face further“crushing and destructive” attacks.

A senior Iranian aviation official said, flights to and from Iran have been cancelled, according to Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthis and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip expressed support for Iran in its attacks against Israel.

The two anti-Israel groups praised the attacks, calling them“a powerful message” to deter Israel's“aggression” in the region.– NNN-MA'AN

