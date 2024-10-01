China Hosts Belt Road AI Training For Arab Media Professionals

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BEIJING, China - The China Broadcasting and TV Centre, funded by the Chinese of Commerce, hosted a two-week training programme from August 15 to 28, as part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The initiative, which aims to enhance cooperation between China and over 150 partner countries, brought together professionals from Jordan, Palestine, Bahrain, Kurdistan Iraq, and Tunisia to explore the growing role of in the media landscape.

A major highlight of the programme was a session focused on artificial intelligence (AI) titled, "Technology is Reshaping Both the Real and Virtual Worlds." The session, led by Professor Wang Shuyi from the Communication University of China, covered a wide range of topics, including the ethical implications of AI, the concept of an AI arms race, and the need to address global inequalities exacerbated by rapid technological advancements.

Professor Wang emphasised the neutral nature of AI, noting that its impact depends on how it is used, whether by governments or private individuals. "While AI can create new work opportunities and enhance industries, it also poses risks if misused."

The professor underscored that, although AI cannot replace human creativity or decision-making, it is still capable of mimicking human skills in ways that can deceive, as demonstrated by the creation of an "Art Award" for AI-generated works.

The session also addressed the growing global competition in AI development, particularly between major powers like China and the United States.

"Rather than engaging in traditional military conflict, these countries are now competing through economic and technological advancements, with AI and Big Data playing a pivotal role in driving their economies."

Participants explored the broader implications of AI on society, including concerns about the widening gap between developed and developing nations. Wang noted that while AI has the potential to promote global equality, the lack of infrastructure, especially in cybersecurity, in third-world countries remains a major hurdle. Infrastructure development, stability, and peace are essential for fostering innovation and reaping the benefits of AI technology.

The programme highlighted the importance of establishing ethical guidelines for AI use, particularly as its influence grows in both the real and virtual worlds. The discussion also touched upon the potential of AI to enhance public services and improve societal outcomes if governments choose to use it for the public good.

The training emphasised the need for international cooperation in AI development, as the technology is expected to play an increasingly critical role in global economic competition.