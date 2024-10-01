VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) CEO Alex Hanly Discusses The Becancour Lithium Refinery PFS
The Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) strategy emphasizes developing a robust lithium refinery project in Becancour, designed to be viable even in low-price environments and ready to capitalize on price recovery. LU7 aims to close the lithium conversion gap by focusing on both resource development and end-market projects. The financial model demonstrates strong economic viability with a pre-tax NPV8% of US$779M, an IRR of 23.5%, and a payback period of 3.5 years, based on a lithium carbonate price of US$20,970/t and spodumene at US$1,170/t. The project has an expected annual revenue of US$383M and an EBITDA of US$147M, with a break-even lithium carbonate price of US$14,000/t.
LU7 plans to address global lithium conversion challenges by using proven Jiangsu Refinery technology, with a plant designed to produce 18,270 tonnes/year of battery-grade lithium carbonate. The design focuses on smaller, easier-to-operate facilities. The plant is strategically located in Quebec, which offers cost benefits like green energy and proximity to major lithium markets in North America. Powered by Hydro Quebec, the project aims for a 95% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
