OH!SOME Hits Malaysia: The Ultimate One-Stop Destination For Awesome Living Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Featuring the brand's signature yellow color and various theme elements, the stores offer an immersive shopping experience within a space exceeding 1,000 square meters. By introducing over 10,000 trendy lifestyle products to Malaysian consumers, the stores aim to set a blazing new shopping trend for consumers in the cities.



Bringing Together Global Product to Create a One-Stop Shopping Experience



OH!SOME, a one-stop trendy retail brand originating from Singapore, whose brand name is inspired by the English word "awesome", aims to bring consumers better shopping products and experiences, thereby helping to create a happier life.



OH!SOME offers 15 categories of global goods, including beauty and skincare, trendy toys, snacks and beverages, accessories, and 3C products, fully covering everyone's daily needs. Disney fans can also look out for products featuring their favourite characters such as Donald Duck and Stitch available in-store. Starting in October, OH!SOME will gradually unveil new product collections featuring beloved Pixar characters such as: the fluffy villain Lotso, extraterrestrially adorable Alien and heroic Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story; and fun-loving Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, with a range of adorable items including bags, accessories, cups, and plush toys.



Endless Excitement with More Stores Coming Soon



OH!SOME has gained widespread popularity and acclaim in the Indonesian market due to its diverse and innovative products, coupled with an immersive shopping experience, making it a sought-after brand among local consumers. Currently, the brand is gradually expanding into more Southeast Asian countries, with the aim of fostering a young and diverse new consumption pattern for the emerging markets in the region.



So far, OH!SOME has opened in two major Malaysian cities, Johor Bahru and Taiping. A new store is expected to open in Kuala Lumpur this December. In the future, OH!SOME plans to expand further across Malaysia and Singapore, bringing even more exciting products and collaborations, ensuring every visit is full of new discoveries.







