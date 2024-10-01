Fatality Reported In Jericho Amid Property Damage From Rocket Strikes Across Multiple Areas

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Jericho/ PNN

The Civil Defense reported this evening, Tuesday, the death of a 38-year-old due to a rocket strike in the city of Jericho. In a statement, they indicated that they responded to several fires in Hebron Governorate and took a series of precautionary measures in collaboration with the police's explosives engineering teams to dispose of certain projectiles and debris that fell in various areas, including Jenin, Qalqilya, Tubas, and Hebron. The Civil Defense urged citizens not to approach any suspicious objects and to report them using the following emergency numbers: Civil Defense 102, Ambulance 101, Police 100.



