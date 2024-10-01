Jordan's Tamari, Nueimat Among Nominees For Best Player In Asia
AMMAN - The Asian football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday selected the national team players Mousa Tamari and Yazan Nueimat among nominees for AFC Player of the Year.
Nueimat, who currently plays for Qatar's Arabi, is running for the award alongside Qatar's Akram Afif and South Korea's Seol Yong-woo, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
French Montpellier's Tamari has been shortlisted for the award, along with Iran's Mehdi Taremi of Portugal's FC Porto and South Korea's Son Heung-min of England'sTottenham Hotspur.
