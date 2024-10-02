Nation Remembers Lal Bahadur Shastri; Prez Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tributes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri at his memorial in Vijay Ghat in the national capital.

In a post on social X, the President said, "I pay homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri, who presented the highest ideals of simplicity, honesty and patriotism throughout his life."

"India achieved economic, strategic and other successes under his leadership. Let us take inspiration from his life and pledge to build a strong India," her post read.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life for the soldiers, farmers and self-respect of the country."

Paying homage to Shastriji, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the former Prime Minister's leadership, courage and simplicity are a source of inspiration for us all.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said Hardeep Singh Puri: "I pay homage to freedom fighter & India's former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his birth anniversary.

The Union Minister said that Shastriji's exemplary simplicity and austerity continue to inspire generations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X: "Tributes to the former Prime Minister of the country on his birth anniversary."

Shastriji's simplicity, straightforwardness, and unwavering dedication to the country are a source of inspiration for all of us, his post read.

He said: "With the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', the path shown by him to protect the rights of the countrymen will continue to guide us."

Shastri ji also served as the country's Home Minister in 1961-1963.

The iconic leader died of a heart attack in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on January 11, 1966.

The leader's birth anniversary coincides with that of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.