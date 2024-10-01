Rayonier Launches New Website To Inspire The Next Generation Of Forestry Professionals

(MENAFN- 3BL) WILDLIGHT, Fla., October 1, 2024 /3BL/ - Rayonier today announced the launch of ForestryCareers, a new website designed to educate students and career seekers about the diverse and rewarding opportunities available in the forestry industry.

ForestryCareers provides a wealth of educational resources specifically tailored to the forestry sector. Educators, guidance counselors and parents can utilize the site's interactive lessons, informative videos and a career resources guide to introduce students to the diverse career paths available in the industry. The website offers a comprehensive exploration of forestry careers, featuring detailed profiles and salary information for a variety of roles. Students can discover the many ways they can contribute to the industry, from sustainable forest management to innovative wood product development.

"We're excited to launch this new website and help more people discover the fulfilling careers available in forestry," said Tiffany Wilson, director of strategic communications at Rayonier. "The forestry industry plays a vital role in our economy and environment, and we need talented individuals to join our ranks and help us manage forests sustainably for generations to come."

ForestryCareers is a valuable resource for:



Students exploring career options

Parents and guidance counselors looking for information about forestry careers

Teachers seeking educational materials about forestry Forestry professionals interested in connecting with the next generation

The website is part of Rayonier's broader commitment to promoting forestry education and career development. The company also partners with schools and universities to offer internships, scholarships, and other programs that support students interested in forestry.

About Rayonier

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. We own or lease under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands. We are More than trees because we recognize that our 90+ years of success in the timberland industry comes from our people, an empowering culture and the courage to constantly challenge“the way it's always been done.” Get to know us at .

Contact: Alejandro Barbero, (904) 553-4914 ...