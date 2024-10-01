(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , global Web3 company, has issued updates for October 2, 2024.

OKX Wallet Launches 'Eco Hub': Explore Leading Onchain Ecosystems in One Click

OKX Wallet today launched 'Eco Hub ,' a one-stop portal for users to discover and interact with exclusive content, the latest campaigns and dApps from leading blockchains. The initial rollout includes dedicated hubs for Arbitrum, and Base, with plans to expand to other major onchain ecosystems.

'Eco Hub' enables users to perform the following actions easily and securely with just one click:



Access ecosystem-specific dApps, DeFi protocols and exclusive campaigns

Explore and RSVP to community events and meetups Enjoy streamlined token bridging and exploring capabilities

'Eco Hub' is now available to all OKX Wallet users, accessible through the 'Discover' section on both web and mobile. For more information about 'Eco Hub' and to start exploring, visit: /discover/ecosystem-hub

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



