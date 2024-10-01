Explaining Complex Things With Simple Words: NATO Supports Ukraine, Relations With Hungary, Defenders Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

SUPPORTS UKRAINE

On September 30, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected Putin's nuclear threats and supported Ukraine's peace plan.

 NATO does not see any changes in Russia's nuclear policy and believes that the Kremlin's rhetoric should not affect the Alliance's assistance to Ukraine. The biggest risk for NATO would be a Russian victory in Ukraine.

 NATO countries, in particular Turkey, should support the Ukrainian peace plan, not the China-Brazil initiative. Only the Ukrainian plan can lead to a just and lasting peace.

 Stoltenberg's successor, Mark Rutte, who took office on October 1, is known for his support for Ukraine. As Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rutte became one of the initiators of the fighter jets coalition, and in the spring of 2024, he signed a security agreement between Ukraine and the Netherlands.

 The development of cooperation with NATO member states, as well as the desire to join the Alliance, is a strategic priority for Ukraine.

UKRAINIAN-HUNGARIAN RELATIONS

On September 30, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó.

 Hungary is one of Ukraine's closest western neighbors, and our mutual understanding is important for achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe.

 Ukraine adheres to its obligations to ensure the rights of the Hungarian national community, which is an equal part of the Ukrainian political nation.

 Ukraine counts on Hungary's further support on its path to European integration and intends to develop relations between the two countries in various fields.

DEFENDERS DAY

On October 1, Ukraine celebrates Ukraine Defenders Day, as well as Veterans Day.

 The Defense Forces of Ukraine fight back against the Russian aggressor, who has been waging an unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine for more than ten years.

 The enemy makes great efforts to brand Ukrainian soldiers, but the army has absolute trust in Ukrainian society.

 Serving the Motherland during a full-scale war is a civic duty and a high honor.

 The Ukrainian state is doing everything to ensure the urgent needs of the army and protect the rights of veterans and their families.