US LBM ACQUIRES FLORIDA's MILTON TRUSS


10/1/2024 7:46:23 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National building materials distributor expands component manufacturing capabilities in the Southeast

MILTON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Milton Truss, a top manufacturer and distributor of structural building components located in Florida.

Serving the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama for more than 40 years, Milton Truss manufactures floor and roof trusses for commercial and residential builders at its state-of-the-art facility in Milton.

With the Acquisition of Milton Truss, which will operate as part of Raymond Building Supply, US LBM now operates six component manufacturing locations in Florida. Charles Smith and Tim Noble will continue to lead Milton's day-to-day operations.

"The addition of Milton Truss expands our network of truss manufacturing locations in the Southeast, increasing the value we bring to builders in Florida's Panhandle and southern Alabama, and we're pleased to welcome the Milton team to US LBM," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson.

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information,
please visit
uslbm
or follow US LBM on
LinkedIn .

Contact:

Timothy Wirth


US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

[email protected]

SOURCE US LBM

PR Newswire

