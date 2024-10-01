(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Attochron Completes $15M Series-A Funding for Optical Wireless Solution to the Digital Divide

LEXINGTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attochron LLC, the provider of the only carrier-grade free-space optical communications (FSOC) equipment, has closed $15M in Series A funding with a leading PE firm, TCR, Inc. (NY, NY). This follows Attochron and US Tier 1 carrier Lumen Technologies' successful proof of concept with a Fortune 200 global retailer in Attochron's home state of Virginia. Attochron is going to market with the ALTIS-7TM FSOC system that leverages short coherence length optical signals for best-in-class FSOC performance, with the market launch expected early in 1Q25.



About Attochron: In 2016, Attochron was private equity seed-funded by TCR, Inc. accelerating the pace of Attochron's development and demonstrations. In 2023, Attochron demonstrated the world's only carrier-grade optical wireless communications technology, having established a global patent position represented by 200+ patents and patents-pending for the only proven carrier-grade FSOC technology. Attochron has disrupted the FSOC technology space and is going to market with major carriers, enterprise customers, military integrators and government agencies.

About TCR: Three Cities Research, Inc. (TCR) is a private equity firm that has invested in private businesses since the 1970s. TCR has have invested in a wide variety of industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, apparel, publishing, services and retail. Our investment focus is on businesses that are substantially underperforming their potential. We deploy dedicated resources to deeply understand the value proposition and competitive position of our portfolio companies. We work shoulder to shoulder with our management teams to develop and execute winning strategies. The capital for our investments originally came from the Bemberg family and their affiliates. In the 1990s, the capital came from TCR Fund II and TCR Fund III. Today, the capital comes from principals of TCR. J. William 'Bill' Uhrig is the President of TCR. He joined TCR in 1984 and has served as the managing partner since 2003. He has been involved in all aspects of the development and operation of TCR. Bill holds a BS degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

Contact us: [email protected]

