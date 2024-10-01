Nepal Flood Death Toll Rises To 225

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that Nepal's death toll from floods and landslides has risen to 225. Survivors of the monsoon floods in Nepal have criticized the for insufficient rescue efforts to save citizens' lives.

On Tuesday, October 1, Nepalese reported that entire neighbourhoods in Kathmandu, the capital, and villages in remote areas awaiting rescue operations had been submerged underwater.

Earlier, Nepalese authorities announced that at least 129 people had died due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rains over the past two days. The government has closed schools for three days and warned that the death toll might rise as more reports come in from rural areas.

Difficult terrain and washed-out roads have hampered rescue operations, making it challenging to reach the worst-affected areas and deliver aid to those in need.

Local citizens have expressed frustration, claiming that the government's response has been slow and inadequate, leaving many vulnerable communities to fend for themselves.

Aid organizations have stepped in to provide emergency relief, but the scale of the disaster has overwhelmed resources. Thousands are displaced and in urgent need of shelter, food, and medical assistance.

The ongoing natural disaster in Nepal highlights the country's vulnerability to extreme weather events during the monsoon season. As the death toll continues to rise, there is a growing need for coordinated rescue efforts and international assistance to help those affected.

The criticism of the government's response underscores the need for better disaster preparedness and infrastructure improvements to prevent future catastrophes. Swift action is required to relieve the displaced and rebuild the damaged communities.

