Sheinbaum’S Presidency Heralds New Era For Mexico’S Technological Landscape

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's new president, has pledged to uphold civil liberties and private investments during her six-year term.



Her inauguration marks a shift from her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, particularly in and digital transformation.



Sheinbaum's administration has generated optimism within the tech due to its apparent openness to digital innovation.



This contrasts with López Obrador's approach, which faced criticism for its handling of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) budgets.



The previous government began with an 18% cut in technology spending in 2019. Throughout López Obrador's term, progress in digital infrastructure and e-government was inconsistent.







This led to a significant technological debt. Mexico's tech spending has lagged behind other OECD countries, allocating only 1% of its total budget to IT compared to the 2% benchmark.



This underinvestment has resulted in an estimated technological debt of 303,282 million pesos over the past decade. Sheinbaum's government has shown keen interest in cloud adoption for modernizing both the public and private sectors.



This approach has been welcomed by tech companies like Oracle, which continue to play a crucial role in digitalizing Mexican institutions.

Challenges Ahead for the New Administration

The new administration faces several challenges, including addressing the backlog in technological investment, particularly in critical areas like cybersecurity. Experts emphasize the need not just to increase budgets but to spend them wisely.



Sheinbaum has announced the creation of a digital transformation agency to be led by José Antonio Merino Peña. This move signals a commitment to advancing Mexico 's digital capabilities and addressing longstanding technological issues.



The administration's biggest challenge will be translating its technological openness into concrete actions that positively impact citizens' lives.



It must also work towards reducing the technological debt that has plagued the country in recent years. As Sheinbaum begins her term, the tech industry watches with cautious optimism.



In short, her success will depend on effectively implementing digital strategies while balancing other pressing national concerns.

