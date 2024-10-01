Carol Weakland's New Release, The Dragon's Breath Book, Redefines Dragon Myths For Children

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carol Weakland announces the release of her latest children's book, The Dragon's Breath Book. This delightful story invites young readers to explore a world where dragons symbolize friendship and bravery rather than fear.



In her new book, Weakland offers a profound perspective on dragons, portraying them not as fearsome creatures but as loyal and loving companions. The Dragon's Breath features colorful illustrations and playful storytelling, capturing the imaginations of children and redefining traditional dragon myths.



Carol Weakland has a knack for bringing stories to life, and in this latest book, she combines her love for mythical creatures with a powerful message about friendship and bravery. The dragons in this book are not just imaginary friends; they're the best pals a kid could ask for, always ready to help out, share a laugh, and make every day a little bit brighter.



I wanted to create a story that's not only fun but also teaches important values,” says Carol Weakland.“Dragons have always fascinated me, and in The Dragon's Breath Book, I've reimagined them as protectors and friends who help children navigate their world with confidence and creativity.



The Dragon's Breath Book is perfect for young readers who love stories full of magic, adventure, and heartwarming friendships. It's a book that parents and children can enjoy together, making it a great addition to any bedtime routine or family reading time.



About The Author

Carol Weakland is a distinguished author renowned for her captivating children's literature and imaginative storytelling. With a background in creative writing and a passion for crafting enchanting worlds, Weakland has become a beloved figure in the realm of children's books. Her works are celebrated for their rich narratives, engaging characters, and the ability to spark imagination in young readers. Through her enchanting tales, Carol Weakland continues to inspire and entertain, bringing magical adventures and heartfelt lessons to children and families around the world.



