VKX 2024 Brings Immersive Culinary Experience To Phoenix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The second annual VKX experience, set for November 8-9, 2024, at Walter Studios in Phoenix, explores the concept,“What if took over the world?”

CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VKX 2024 (Vkind Experience) The second annual VKX experience, set for November 8-9, 2024, at Walter Studios in Phoenix's Roosevelt Row Arts District, explores the concept,“What if plants took over the world?” The 21+ event offers guests a journey through plant-based cuisine, art, and cannabis culture in its signature Chill Lounge.The event will feature 15 signature dishes created by celebrated chef and New York Times bestselling author, chef Jason Wyrick, including Nigerian Boli with Ata Dindin (plantains in a spiced tomato pepper sauce), Cuban empanadas, Indian Dal, and a Yucatecan ceviche. Many of the dishes will feature ingredients from brand partners Just Egg, BeLeaf Foods, Rebel Cheese, Plantly, and Sunset Mushrooms.“What a great opportunity to showcase the diversity and creative energy of plant cuisine from around the world,” Wyrick says.“Giving people fifteen wildly different flavors in fifteen wildly different bites? I'm in!”The 15-dish tasting menu will include gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free options.“Our goal at VKX this year is to pair a stellar tasting menu with our signature immersive experience. Guests can explore the best culinary preparations of plants and fungi in an unrivaled setting,” says Star Simmons, VKX Founder.“We responded to our guests' requests following our first event in Los Angeles, and attendees can now go from the food tastings to our Chill Lounge and enjoy a mocktail or edible with cannabis activation options. This is the most thorough exploration of the power of plants on the planet.”VKX will also feature a new immersive mushroom experience from Sunset Mushrooms that aligns with its mission to showcase healthy living through innovative food and art. "We're thrilled to be a part of VKX 2024,” says Bobby Richardson, CEO of Sunset Mushrooms.“Sunset Mushrooms is ready to deliver our finest fungi and see how they transform VKX's dishes into unforgettable culinary experiences."Tickets for VKX 2024 are now available for purchase. Don't miss the chance to be part of this unique and transformative experience. Secure your spot today by visiting VKX2024 . Attendees must be 21 or older to enter.About VKXVKX (Vkind Experience) is an annual immersive event celebrating plant-centric living through food, art, and community. Our mission is to create a space where plant-curious individuals can come together to enjoy gourmet cuisine, innovative art, and the benefits of cannabis as well as functional mushrooms, in a welcoming and inclusive environment. VKX2024.

Jill Ettinger

VKX

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.